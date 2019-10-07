TEXAS, USA — A tropical system is developing in the Gulf of Mexico that could impact Texas, and Gov. Greg Abbott is monitoring the situation.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Barry in the next two days. Although the forecast track can change, models show the bulk of rainfall east of Central Texas.

On Wednesday, the governor will talk hurricane preparedness at the State Operations Center in Austin.

