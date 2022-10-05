Texas gas prices hitting all-time high

Average prices in Texas, and Austin, have reached $4.06 a gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas and around the country, all gas prices are hitting an all-time high. The average price of gas is $4.06 in Texas and in Austin.

AAA spokesperson Joshua Zuber said the higher costs are due to number of factors including demand for crude oil.

“A tighter supply and increase in the demand for fuel products, and that’s going to equal high pump,” said Zuber.

Coby Neal is the owner of The Flower Studio. He has been the owner for 64 years.

"I feel into it naturally and have been doing it ever since my senior year in college," said Neal.

He said the gas prices have impacted his business, as his business makes 25 deliveries a day.

"It eats up the bottom line," said Neal.

In Texas, if you have a 20-gallon tank it will cost you about 80 bucks to fill up with regular unleaded. That's an extra $5 from last month, and about 30 more bucks from a year ago.

Georgia currently has the lowest state average at $3.90 and California is the highest at $5.84.