AUSTIN, Texas — Representing Texas four major metro areas -- Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio -- their four LGBT chambers of commerce announced on Thursday that they have formed a statewide coalition designed to advocate for businesses that are LGBT-owned or allied.

The founding members of the new Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce include the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce and San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

"What is good for LGBT business is good for business. We're here to make people at the Capitol understand that, and we can all work together to make Texas economically successful as possible," Chase Kincannon, a board member for the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, said.

The new coalition will convene on Feb. 20 for its first-ever Advocacy Day at the Texas Capitol, where representatives of the state's LGBT chambers will meet with lawmakers to advocate for business-related issues that affect the LGBT community.

“The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce is proud to stand with our sister LGBT chambers across the state to bring the power of our collective voices to advocate on behalf of the LGBT business community,” Tammi Wallace, co-founder and chair of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, said. “Representing hundreds of LGBT-owned and LGBT-allied businesses — and growing — our work together is even more important as we unify to represent our members through advocacy and other collaborative opportunities.”

A spokesperson for the Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce said the four chambers were prompted to come together in part due to a number of lawmakers' efforts in 2017 to pass the "bathroom bill" many deemed anti-transgender.

“The Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce intends to prevent any and all anti-LGBT, economy-damaging measures from becoming law in Texas at the state and local levels,” Kincannon said.

According to a 2016 analysis by the Texas Association of Business, the bathroom bill, also known as the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, would have cost the state $8.5 billion, including the loss of 185,000 jobs.

Together, the four founding members of the new chamber represent more than 1,000 LGBT-owned and LGBT-allied business interests.

“There is power in numbers,” Clint Thomson, chair of the North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce, said. “This new alliance will enable us to work collectively on behalf of all LGBT-owned and LGBT-allied businesses throughout the Lone Star State.”