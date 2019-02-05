AUSTIN, Texas — It's been two years since the tragic death of a Central Texas man, and his family continues to grieve their loss. They're also wondering if the right steps were taken to answer all the questions into how he died.

Travis Wheeler moved to Wimberley after he graduated from college in 2010. He has been working for a State Farm agency while living with his mom, dad and older brother Lance.

"We're still very, very close as a family," Travis Wheeler said. "I grew up always having a brother around."

Travis's dad, Don Wheeler, said his oldest son, Lance, was always good to have around the family.

"He had so many fantastic qualities," Don Wheeler said. "You couldn't ask for a better son."

Everything changed two years ago when Lance went to a local bar called Riley's. His dad had just seen him earlier that night for dinner.

"Lance seemed to be in a great mood," Don Wheeler.

Travis was texting Lance that night and wasn't able to get through to him when it got later in the night.

"I probably sent 50 text messages to him, and they weren't getting through," Travis Wheeler said. "That evening he left and never came home."

Police would end up finding Lance's body and his motorcycle on the side of Highway 32 in Wimberley, over the guardrail.

"My last communication with him was in a text message," Travis Wheeler said.

"It was just almost impossible to believe," Don Wheeler said.

Travis Wheeler asked investigators at the scene to get in touch with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to see if Riley's had served Lance too many drinks. It's important to bring in TABC in a time-sensitive situation like this because that department has officers who can interview employees and confiscate surveillance video other agencies would need subpoenas or warrants to do.

"I told them this bar is right down the road," Travis Wheeler said. "'I want you to please go interview the people there, and I also want you to contact TABC.' I was instructed on the scene by the trooper in charge on the investigation not to contact TABC and to let them do their work."

Travis Wheeler listened to the trooper and didn't follow up with TABC. However, that conversation ended up leading to a surprise the following month.

"TABC was not contacted until I reached out a month later," Travis Wheeler said. "The way that I viewed the situation and I was talked to is like I would almost be stepping on somebody's toes by reaching out and calling."

By the time Travis Wheeler got through to a TABC agent, that employee told Travis Wheeler too much time had passed to gather any surveillance video or to conduct an investigation at the bar.

"I had a lot of mixed feelings at that moment," Travis Wheeler said. "Anger is going to be a part of it. You feel like you maybe have been misguided."

Jerard Collins is currently a reserve officer with the Huntsville Police Department and also is the assistant project manager for the LEADRS. It is a program that helps train officers in how to handle DWI-related incidents.

"We're a comprehensive DWI-reporting system that walks the officers step-by-step through the DWI reporter-writing process, prompting them to include detailed information," Collins said. "We reduce the officer's reporting time while also increasing the quality of the report for prosecution."

Collins said in Travis Wheeler's situation with knowledge that his brother had just recently been at a place that serves alcohol, the investigator Travis Wheeler talked to should have called TABC.

"If you have firsthand knowledge that occurred and you can get that information to TABC, absolutely do it," Collins said. "We explain to officers the importance of documenting the fact that they did come from a business that serves alcohol. If everybody talks to each other, it just makes these cases and incidents like this run a lot smoother."

Crash investigators might not be talking enough. In 2018, there were nearly 97,660 DWI cases in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). This includes both situations where people were drinking in their own residency before driving and facilities that have a license with TABC. In that same year, TABC was notified of only 800 complaints involving a place with a liquor license, according to Public Information Officer Chris Porter. He said his department should be involved in cases similar to Lance Wheeler's crash.

"TABC has the authority to enter and inspect any licensed business pretty much at any time," Porter said. "The fresher the evidence is, the more tools we have to actually take action as is needed."

While it's important for crash investigators to notify TABC, there is nothing legally telling them they have to.

"Right now, there is not a statutory requirement that they contact TABC," Porter said.

Bill Aleshire is an attorney in Austin who has handled cases involving alcohol.

"I've handled administrative cases that were brought by TABC against bars and restaurants," Aleshire said. "I've been involved in lawsuits involving people who had been drinking at a bar or restaurant and had an accident."

Aleshire agrees with both Collins and Porter that getting more evidence and getting it quicker is valuable for everyone involved.

"It can prove guilt or innocence," Aleshire said. "It's important to quickly get the evidence trapped. It helps both the victims, the driver, law enforcement and the establishment itself to start being able to organize its defense."

Travis and Don Wheeler want to see more communication start to take place.

"Let the officer go do what he needs to do, and let the process of TABC starting an investigation to begin immediately," Don Wheeler said.

Porter said his department has tried to fix part of these issues with their TRACE program. This created a 24/7 hotline for police officers to call and be put through to a TABC agent. Porter hopes this encourages police officers to start utilizing their services.

"It allow officers to contact TABC 24 hours a day, any time there is an alcohol-related incident," Porter said. "We expect to have a higher ratio of police letting us know."

For the Wheelers, they don't want the officers to have the deciding if they are going to let them know.

"We want some type of a mechanism within the crash report that makes it mandatory to either contact TABC or not," Don Wheeler said.

"We want them to be required to communicate with each other on a daily basis," Travis Wheeler said. "We don't want it to be on a voluntary basis -- which as we've uncovered -- a lot of the interaction between TABC and police departments is done in a voluntary basis."

Travis and Don Wheeler are meeting with a lot of representatives from many different state agencies to hopefully establish this type of system that can go in place for all departments and TABC.

"I definitely want to make an impact on someone's life who's never going to know my name," Travis Wheeler said. "This has buzzed too close to my tower for my to sit back and accept it anymore."

