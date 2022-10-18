Texas energy companies, leaders look to improve energy efficiency programs

Power companies, energy efficiency advocates, lobbyists, consultants and state leaders are looking at ways to increase energy savings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Energy leaders said they will try to create a better standard for energy efficiency in Texas.

The Public Utility Commission regulates electricity in Texas. On Tuesday, it hosted the Fall Energy Efficiency Implementation Project meeting.

Consulting firm Tetra Tech, Inc. released a report on the State’s energy efficiency implementation. It showed power companies met legislative demands and had the largest demand reductions and energy savings than the five previous years.

“The utilities continue to significantly exceed their legislated demand reduction goals; however, this is due primarily to the load management programs … if demand reductions from load management programs were excluded, utilities only met the legislated demand goal once in the last five years (2020),” the report stated.

When the State and energy companies asked users to cut back on power, residents and commercial users responded with thousands of kilowatts saved.

Here's a look at how much power was reduced and saved:

Residential programs:

126,187 kilowatts demand reduction

83,530,997 kilowatt-hours energy savings

Commercial programs:

83,314 kilowatts demand reduction

387,003,857 kilowatt-hours energy savings

During the meeting, energy experts talked about ways to save more.

“It's never going to be perfect. But we also try to remove barriers and target new technologies as identified,” Derek Neumann, senior engineer at Frontier Energy, Inc. said.

The report showed utility companies added new winter load management programs after Winter Storm Uri in Feb. 2021. That storm left millions without power for nearly a week. Hundreds of people died across Texas.

“The current focus is definitely on outreach and information and saying these are the programs that are available,” Eleanor D'Ambrosio, with the Texas Energy Association for Marketers (TEAM), said.

Energy leaders discussed ways to increase energy savings. Ideas include ways to make heat pumps available to more people, better insulate homes and encourage smart thermostat participation.

But energy savings come at a cost.

"As consumers use less electricity, revenue goes down for TDUs. The question is how do we compensate for that," Garry Jones, director of energy efficiency at Oncor Electric Delivery, said.

The report showed Oncor was the first company to offer a winter load management pilot on Dec. 1, 2021.

“Can we at least get to sort of the middle of the pack of states? Like, can we at least get to Arkansas levels of energy efficiency?” Craig Nazor, with the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter, said.

Energy efficiency advocates said Texas falls behind every other state in energy efficiency demands.

“The main message is we can do more and we can work together collaboratively,” Nazor said.

The report looked at the deregulated market in Texas.

Electric cooperatives and municipal utilities were not included in the report.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube