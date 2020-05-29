Q&A: Central Texas driver's license offices reopen May 29, and KVUE is answering your questions

Visits are by appointment only.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license offices will open in Central Texas on Friday, May 29. However, some viewers ran into questions when they attempted to schedule their appointments. Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: One viewer's son has an ID that expired in October, however, the office isn't taking appointments for renewal yet. He needs it as soon as possible so he can complete his job application process. What should he do?

As a reminder, DPS is extending the expiration of a Texas identification card, driver license, commercial driver license or permit through the remainder of the governor's declaration of State of Disaster. This is for ID cards that expired on or after March 13, 2020, and the waiver will apply for 60 days after DPS notifies the public it will resume normal operations.

If a person's ID expired before March 13, they still have options. People can renew their license or ID online given they meet certain criteria, including:

The person's last renewal was completed in person at a driver license office

The driver license or ID card expires in less than two years OR expired less than two years ago

The person is at least 18 years old and they do not have a provisional or learn license

They are a U.S. citizen and their social security number is filed with DPS

In addition, anyone renewing a driver license must also:

Be 78 or younger

Not be renewing a Class A or B commercial driver license

Have no change in your vision, physical or mental condition since the last renewal

Have no outstanding traffic tickets or warrants, and the license is not suspended/ revoked

If you meet these criteria, follow this link to start the replacement or renewal process.

Question: When is the department supposed to continue normal operations?

DPS has not announced an exact date when they will resume normal operations. However, they do anticipate it happening midsummer.

Question: Why does the website say someone can make an appointment to apply for a Texas driver's license or ID card, but it does not allow you to choose that option when you are trying to set up the appointment?

If the individual logged in already has a valid Texas driver license or ID card with the state, the "Apply for a first time Texas DL/ permit" option will not be available. If they are helping another individual apply for a card, ensure the person who is a first-time applicant logs on with their information.

If someone needs a replacement or renewal, select the next option and it will direct them to the steps to complete the process online. Remember, appointments cannot be made for these options right now.