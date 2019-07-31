TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published on June 4.

A Texas Department of Public Safety division chief has been fired after he was charged with sexual assault.

According to DPS, John Jones was terminated from the department on Tuesday. Jones, who was the chief of the DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, was arrested by investigators from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers on a sexual assault charge, DPS said.

"The department takes allegations like this very seriously, and the Texas Rangers are working closely with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which is leading this investigation," DPS told KVUE.

According to online records, Jones is in police custody as of Wednesday morning. His bond is set at $750,000.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

