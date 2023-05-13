Texas DPS suspends partnership with Austin Police Department as Title 42 ends

Troopers will be heavily deployed to Texas border cities as pandemic-era restrictions end. APD Chief Chacon said it is unknown when they will re-partner with APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Texas DPS is for now suspending its partnership with the Austin Police Department so troopers can report to Texas border cities with the expiration of Title 42.

Saturday is the last day of the partnership, and Chacon said it is unclear when the controversial partnership will begin again.

“I’d like to take this moment to thank DPS for the work they have done to assist in keeping our community safe,” Chacon said on Saturday. “Over the last several weeks, they have assisted in lowering the number of calls related to violent crime, removed stolen guns and vehicles from the streets and recovered large quantities of illegal narcotics, as well as helping to increase traffic safety in our city.”

The partnership began on March 27 to alleviate APD staffing issues. It had come under scrutiny in recent weeks after data revealed DPS troopers were arresting people of color for misdemeanors at a disproportionate rate.

The Austin Justice Coalition , ACLU Texas and other advocate groups gathered at City Hall this month to call on City leaders to end their request for extra DPS patrols. The groups accused DPS troopers of targeting minority groups and criticized City leaders for not including their voice in the decision to bring DPS troopers to Austin.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said troopers were patrolling areas that have high crime. But Chief Chacon said the police department would shift that strategy.

“It's really not targeting a neighborhood,” McCraw said earlier this month. “We're really targeting crime in the neighborhood. And really, we're about protecting that neighborhood from crime. So that's what's got different terms. And I think that's an important part. We view our role is to go in, and if you see six police officers or six troopers, when you turn around, you should feel safe, not threatened.”

APD will provide more updates on the partnership during the Public Safety Committee meeting on May 22.