AUSTIN — People have been sharing their favorite memories, quotes and accomplishments from George H.W. Bush.

Several Texas congressman spoke to KVUE on Saturday, sharing their memories of the former president.

For Congressman Lloyd Doggett, he said although his party is on a different side of the aisle, he said President Bush was the kind of man who served a much bigger purpose.

“This is an opportunity to honor a man who gave so much for so long to our country and who did it with respect to his opponents and with respect to people around the world. Our country is so much the better off because of his service," Rep. Doggett said.

He also said there are few who can claim the incredible number of accomplishments President Bush did.

“I think of few people in the history of the United States who have served our country longer, in more different roles than President Bush – from naval aviator, to Texas congressman, to vice president and president," Rep. Doggett said.

President Bush worked for the people even after his presidency, when he helped tsunami victims through his foundation with Bill Clinton.

Congressman Roger Williams told KVUE over the phone that in 2017, President Bush was the first to call him after he was hurt during a congressional baseball practice.

"He was not in his perfect health either, but he took the time to call me and check on me. And two days later, he called again to check on me. I was overwhelmed by it because he'd take the time to find out how I was doing. So, that's just the kind of man he is," Rep. Williams said.

Both congressmen agree President Bush's legacy will be defined by much more than politics.

"I don't know if we'll see another person like him in our lifetime," Rep. Williams said. "All the above, it's an unbelievable legacy that he leaves."

President Bush will be laid to rest right by his late wife and daughter at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station on Thursday.

Before that, he's set to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.

