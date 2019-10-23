AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Conference for Women kicks off its 20th-anniversary event with its inaugural Opening Ceremony Wednesday evening.

While tickets to Thursday's main event at the Austin Convention Center sold out within minutes according to Laurie Dalton White, the conference founder, the opening ceremony will provide people who didn't get tickets a glimpse into the conference in a shorter time and at a lower price.

Keynote speakers on Wednesday evening include Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of Eat Pray Love, and theSkimm co-founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg.

"I think what people are excited about is that concept of empowerment, giving women a voice," said Tamara Fields, a board member of the Texas Conference for Women.

About 7,500 women and men are attending the sold-out main event on Thursday, but another 3,000 signed up for the opening ceremony.

KVUE News is a proud sponsor of The Texas Conference for Women. KVUE's Erica Proffer and Yvonne Nava are emcees for the event.

RELATED: Texas Conference for Women partners with KVUE

Thursday's headline speakers include U.S. Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Golden Globe Winning Actress Tracy Ellis Ross and New York Times best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert.

Fields hopes this milestone conference opens up conversations for women on how to be confident and successful in the workforce.

RELATED: Here are the best ways to get to the 2019 Texas Conference for Women

“It gives them tactics and tools they can leverage to either try out a courageous conversation or plan out a path and a direction for their career. All of those things are going to happen during the conference," Fields said.

According to Dalton White, approximately 5% to 10% of the population in attendance will be men.

When KVUE asked about the importance of men in the crowd, Dalton White said it opens up the discussion.

"The reason for this conference is just to create an opportunity for women helping women," said Dalton White. "We are really just trying to help each other figure it out and men are an important part of that equation."

In addition to the seminars, Dalton White said the organization will announce a brand new scholarship and mentorship program that will focus on helping women in STEM and healthcare fields.

Tickets for the opening ceremony can be purchased online.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center at 500 E. Cesar Chavez Street.

Please note there are parking updates due to construction around the area.

WATCH: Texas Conference for Women held in Austin Friday

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members

Central Texas woman, Ft. Hood military spouse announces presidential run