DPS arrests two more for alleged rioting, vandalism at Texas Capitol

The investigation is ongoing as more suspects are currently being sought.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing to crack down on alleged rioters and vandals at the Texas Capitol.

On June 27, the DPS executed warrants for Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, of Austin and Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville. Berkley is accused of rioting and Brown is accused of vandalism and assaulting a Texas State Trooper.

Officials said the incident involving Berkley occurred on June 22. He was jailed on unrelated charges and his warrant was served at the Travis County Jail.

Brown was arrested on June 27 in connection to incidents that occurred on May 30. Officials said multiple warrants were obtained for him, including felony criminal mischief-destruction of public monument, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and participating in a riot.

Both of these arrests are the result of ongoing investigations by DPS Special Agents who reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from multiple media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open-source information over the past several weeks. The investigation is ongoing.

Another person was arrested on June 23 in connection to riots that occurred on May 30. Several other people are wanted in connection to those events as well.