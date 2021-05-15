x
March at Texas Capitol raises awareness of Israel-Palestine unrest

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, people in Austin tried to raise awareness about the unrest between Palestine and Israel.

While the demonstration was mostly pro-Palestine, a few people were also on the ground wrapped in Israeli flags, showing support for Israel.

As the conflict has escalated in recent days, an Israeli air strike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City. It housed international media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Israeli Defense Forces say it struck the tower because it also contained Hamas military assets, a claim that has yet to be verified.

The U.S. deputy secretary of state for Israel and a U.S. ambassador is now in Israel hoping to broker a ceasefire.

