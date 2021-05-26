Capitol staffer's drugging allegations were likely made up as part of cover-up story, DPS report shows

The Travis County District Attorney and Texas DPS previously stated there was not enough evidence to support the claims.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety report obtained by KVUE shows that allegations last month that a woman was given a date-rape drug by a Texas Capitol lobbyist were likely made up as part of a cover-up story.

The allegations were first reported in April. The DPS and Travis County District Attorney's Office on April 29 released a statement saying there was not enough evidence to support the claims that a Capitol staffer was in fact drugged by a lobbyist.

The new report shows the woman who made the complaint to the DPS did so because a second woman convinced her they were both drugged. Investigators concluded the second woman was trying to cover up her own infidelity the night of the alleged incident.

The report details how the second woman manipulated the complainant – and other people close to both of them – into believing the two of them were drugged. She told others she tested positive for a date rape drug, though the DPS report shows no evidence was found to support this claim. In fact, the facility she claimed conducted the test doesn't do that type of testing.

Because the second woman didn't make any report to law enforcement, she is not currently in a position to face any sort of false reporting charge. KVUE is choosing not to name the people involved in this case since none of them are suspected of committing any crime.

“Recent events have amplified the conversation in our community that women should have the right to feel safe at all times,” the April joint statement from DPS and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. “We are committed to continuing this conversation with the firm belief that women should be safe at home, at the workplace and anywhere else they choose to be. This conversation is long overdue, and we are encouraged by the Texas Legislature’s attention to these important issues.”

The Austin lobbying firm that was involved in the investigation, HillCo Partners, also previously released a statement, saying it too was taking the allegations seriously:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office take the allegation of drugging women very seriously. We work hard to ensure that potential victims are always treated with respect and dignity, and we encourage all women to continue reporting potential crimes to us.”