x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Texas DPS offering reward to help identify man seen throwing Molotov cocktail at a church

The suspect was seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves.
Credit: Texas DPS
Courtesy: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man the department says threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31.

DPS said the man approached a church between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on 13th Street and Lavaca Street and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building. 

DPS said troopers responded but the suspect had already ran away. An Austin Fire Department arson investigator is assisting DPS with the investigation, according to DPS.

The suspect was seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves, officials said. He also had a skateboard, according to DPS.

Credit: Texas DPS
Courtesy: Texas DPS

In order to be eligible for the reward, DPS said tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • You can submit a tip online here.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of the method of the submission, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Temple Whataburger pays tribute to 13 fallen service members who died in Kabul attacks

City of Austin reportedly agrees to pay $2.25M to family of suicidal man killed by police in 2017

Firefly, Cedar Park-based company, launches first rocket