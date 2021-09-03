Texas DPS offering reward to help identify man seen throwing Molotov cocktail at a church

The suspect was seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man the department says threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on Aug. 31.

DPS said the man approached a church between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on 13th Street and Lavaca Street and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building.

DPS said troopers responded but the suspect had already ran away. An Austin Fire Department arson investigator is assisting DPS with the investigation, according to DPS.

The suspect was seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves, officials said. He also had a skateboard, according to DPS.

In order to be eligible for the reward, DPS said tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

You can submit a tip online here.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of the method of the submission, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.