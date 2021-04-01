x
Texas Capitol reopened to public, but no tours or sponsored events

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Capitol building reopened to the public on Monday with COVID-19 precautions in place for safety and protection. 

Capitol visitors will be allowed to use the north entrance, where there will be free coronavirus testing at the north plaza. Masks will be required at all times while visitors are indoors. 

There will also be capacity limits and social distancing requirements. Even though the building is open to the public, there aren't currently any public tours or sponsored events.

RELATED: Texas Senate opening day COVID-19 protocols released

And on Jan. 11, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will gavel in the Texas Senate for the 87th Legislative session. Patrick released the coronavirus protocols being set for the opening day of the session.

To view those protocols, read about them here. 

