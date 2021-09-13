Texas Book Festival 2021 scales back in-person events

Organizers said this change will help them monitor attendee numbers better and enact safety guidelines.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Book Festival is scaling back this year, but they're not canceling the event.

Organizers announced on Sept. 13 they're cutting down the number of in-person events for the festival and increasing virtual opportunities.

Typically, the festival happens at the Texas State Capitol. But this year, organizers are moving the in-person events to Waterloo Greenway's Symphony Square and the Austin Public Library.

At the Symphony Square, Texas Book Festival will host children's storytime programming on Oct. 30. On Oct. 31, adult programming will be held at Austin Public Library for a limited number of sessions.

Organizers said this change will help them monitor attendee numbers better and enact safety guidelines. All the in-person sessions are free and attendees can RSVP on a first-come, first-served basis when the schedule is announced the first week of October.

The virtual programming is scheduled for Oct. 23- 31.