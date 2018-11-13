AUSTIN — Starting on Tuesday, the Texas Board of Education is expected to start talking about making big changes to students textbooks. The changes will impact material kids from elementary through high school have to learn in their social studies classes.

Over the summer, board members asked educators to cut down on certain material regarding women achievements.

Work groups decided students should not be required to learn about Hillary Clinton, the first woman from a major political party to run for president.

The group is also asking for material to be removed about Helen Keller, the first deaf and blind person to graduate from college and a disability rights advocate.

Donna Bahorich is the chair of the Texas State Board of Education and wrote to The Washington Post about the matter.

"History and social studies teachers in Texas schools must perform a daily quickstep if they want to keep up with rigorous curriculum standards that require them to educate children about high-priority topics and key historical figures," stated Bahorich in The Washington Post.

Bahorich continued to state in the article how young minds must engage with essential matters and how teachers have a limited time to deliver the essential information. Bahorich hopes after the votes are cast it will bring back significant time to teachers in the classroom.

The preliminary voting begins today and voting is expected to wrap up on Friday.

