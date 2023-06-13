AMBER Alert: Search underway for missing Collin County teen

An alert was issued for Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder out of Princeton, Texas.

PRINCETON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teenager in the Collin County city of Princeton.

Police say they responded to a missing person call on Tuesday and learned Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder left her home voluntarily.

The 14-year-old was entered into the statewide AMBER Alert system "due to the criteria and nature of this case," police said.

The alert describes her disappearance as an abduction.

Strawder has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-7, and weighs around 140 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

According to the statewide alert, police are also searching for Lee Carter III, 34, who is believed to be connected to the teen's disappearance.

The vehicle being used is described as a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with the Texas license plate RNS-2973.