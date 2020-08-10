Texas A&M: Enjoy spring break next semester ... for a day

Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke released a statement Thursday that the university would be shortening the week-long break to just one day.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officials at Texas A&M want students to enjoy their spring break in the 2021 spring semester.

They just want students to enjoy it for a long weekend. Spring Break Week is now Spring Break Day: Friday, March 19, 2021.

However, this doesn't happen without what some might perceive to be a few perks.

In a statement released Thursday to the public, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke said the shortening of spring break week is an effort to keep extensive travel to a minimum. "Please know that I am grateful to be able to work with you to meet our mission of providing our students the best education as safely as possible," Fierke said in the statement.

Fierke said the university is hoping to used those days originally taken up by spring break to accommodate other services like graduation and final exams. The spring semester is set to start on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 but will end on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The last day of finals will be Friday, May 7, 2021.

These changes will also affect the Galveston campus, Fierke said. School officials need extra time to plan in-person commencement ceremonies from May 8 to May 21. Students will also get an extra day for finals and get Tuesday, March 2 off to honor Texas Independence Day.

"The spring schedule will be similar to the fall as we will once again have the goal of offering 50 percent of total course sections and 50 percent of undergraduate semester credit hours taught face-to-face," Fierke said.