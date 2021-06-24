Texas allocates $6 million to rebuild historic Mason County Courthouse destroyed by fire

The courthouse was burned down after being targeted by an accused arsonist on February 4.

MASON COUNTY, Texas — Texas lawmakers approved $6 million in funding to restore the historic 111-year-old Mason County Courthouse.

The courthouse was burned down after being targeted by an accused arsonist on February 4. The man suspected of starting the fire, Nicholas Miller, arrested after a police chase and was charged with burglary and arson.

State Rep. Andrew Murr (R) visited the courthouse earlier this month to meet with local officials to discuss repairs and rebuilding. He said the Texas House and Senate worked for months to allocate $6 million to rebuild this historic structure as it houses most of the county’s officials and all of the local courts.

"Texas sends a strong message that attacks on the judiciary, including the arson of this courthouse, will never be tolerated," said Murr.

The courthouse also won a Courthouse Restoration Grant in 2020 from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program to help with repairs.

