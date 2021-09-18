Rallies for and against Texas abortion law happening at State Capitol Saturday

On Saturday there are two separate rallies -- one to show support for the new law that went into effect Sept. 1 and one against it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Controversy over the Texas abortion law shows no sign of slowing down.

On Saturday there are two separate rallies -- one to show support for the new law that went into effect Sept. 1 and one against it.

The rally in support of the law is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol. Then, an hour later, the protest against the law is set to start at the Capitol. That rally is scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

The abortion law prohibits abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many women find out they are pregnant. It's the most restrictive ban on abortions since the passage of Roe v. Wade.

The law is enforced by private citizens who can sue abortion providers and those who help with abortions. They are awarded $10,000 if they win the lawsuit.