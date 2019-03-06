AUSTIN, Texas — Finding out your child is going to be born with a foot abnormality can be difficult to deal with. Finding the right doctor can be even harder. An Austin family found themselves in this situation and then discovered the right treatment in an unexpected place.

Sarah and Brandon Musselman have three kids, including 3-year-old Bella. Before Bella was even born, her parents received some unexpected news from her anatomy scan – she had clubfoot. That means her right foot is deformed.

"We had worked so hard to just get kids in the first place, so of course our first reaction is like, 'Why us,'" Sarah said.

"You have all the emotions of, 'What did we do wrong,'" Brandon said. "What caused this? Is it something we did?"

Bella's parents took her to see many doctors early on in her life. However, they couldn't seem to find the right treatment. Sarah took her to one of the nation's leading clubfoot experts in St. Louis – Dr. Matthew Dobbs. He is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

"The end of the foot is sort of turned completely in and around like the end of a golf club," Dobbs said. "Getting the right treatment as a baby prevents the need for bigger things to be done down the road."

RELATED:

Inaugural class of Draylen Mason Fellows Program performs showcase

Nonprofit hosts 'State of Black Women in Texas'

Habitat for Humanity plans for affordable housing complex in East Austin

Dr. Dobb's helped Bella like no doctor had before, but flying three to four times a year was unrealistic for the Musselmans.

"I would have had to pull my son out of preschool to be able to pay for the flights," Sarah said.

That is where Miracle Flights steps in. This is a national medical flight charity that is providing the Musselmans with free plane tickets so Bella can get the specialized care she needs.

"Miracle flights has been really great," Sarah said.

Of the 8,618 flights Miracle Flights provided last year, 673 were for children and their parents seeking treatment for clubfoot. It is the number one medical reason Miracle Flights were requested in the nonprofit's last fiscal year. To learn more about Miracle Flights, you can click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Truck full of scooters catches fire in downtown Austin

'Racists.' Confederate Soldiers Monument vandalized at Texas Capitol