Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway.

According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.

As the van failed to yield right of way, it collided with the truck, causing one passenger in the van, occupied by three males, to be ejected. All three were pronounced dead on scene.

After the collision, the truck tractor then traveled off the south side of the highway, striking an electric pole. The debris then struck a Chevrolet pickup that was traveling in the parking lot at the same time.

The truck driver was transported to an undisclosed medical facility in Bastrop.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Monday.