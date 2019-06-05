AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, which honors those who died in the line of duty in 2018, will be held Sunday and Monday at the Texas Capitol.

It all begins with a Candlelight Vigil at 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Memorial Monument. Texas Senator John Whitmire will deliver the keynote address. The Memorial Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday on the south steps of the Capitol building. Gov. Greg Abbott will present medals and resolutions to the surviving family members.

Law enforcement members from across the state, friends and families of our fallen officers, elected officials, and many other supporters of law enforcement will be in attendance.

The ceremony is put on by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee, which was established in Texas law in 2017.

The fallen officers being honored include:

David Sherrard, Richardson Police Department

Rogelio Santander Jr., Dallas Police Department

Charles M. Whites Jr., Round Rock Police Department

Richard W. Hale, Texas Juvenile Justice Department-OIG

Scott Ragsdale, United States Bureau of ATF

Lonnie V. Burton, Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Jarrod K. Friddle, Cumby Police Department

Earl J. Givens, III, Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull, Fort Worth Police Department

Mark A. Cox, Real County Sheriff’s Office

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Kristopher D. Youngberg, United States Dept. of Energy-NNS

Loren Y. Vasquez, Waller County Sheriff’s Office

RELATED:

Round Rock PD pays tribute to fallen officer Charles Whites one year after death

'That's what a good Texan does' | Austin doctor honored for keeping Round Rock officer alive at crash scene

Round Rock Police Officer killed in line of duty laid to rest