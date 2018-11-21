TEXAS — When it comes to getting in the holiday spirit, Texans are clearly willing to spend big money.

Square partnered with the National Christmas Tree Association gather data about sales transactions that Christmas tree farmers and other sellers had with Square. According to these companies, Texans are paying on average around $104 for Christmas trees. That is $31 more than the national average of $73.

The data shows that the peek for sales starts on Black Friday.

If you are looking for a great deal, you can save up to 22 percent when you buy Christmas trees one week before Christmas. You could buy a tree on Christmas Eve for about $47 on average.

According to Square sales data, Christmas tree prices increased 17 percent between 2015 and 2017, increasing the average price from $62 to $73.

