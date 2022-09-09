Carmaker Tesla filed an application with the Texas Comptroller's office looking for property tax relief and said construction could start as early as this year.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Carmaker Tesla wants to build a lithium-hydroxide refining plant near the Texas Gulf to help in battery production, and it's targeting an area in Robstown as one of at least two proposed sites.

In an application with the Texas Comptroller's office dated Aug. 22, Tesla said the facility would be the first of its kind and would "process raw ore material into a usable state for battery production." Tesla would then ship that battery-grade lithium to its other battery manufacturing plants to be used in electric vehicles.

Tesla said it has not gotten any regulatory permits and that it's final decision will be based in part on how much money it can get back from the state and Nueces County in property tax relief.

If Tesla chooses the Robstown site, it says it could start construction as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. The facility would take about two years to build.

Where is Tesla looking to build in Nueces County?