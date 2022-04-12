Tesla drives into South Austin bar

A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage.

The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.

No one was hurt, but the incident damaged their front window and exterior wall.

Employees were able to board it up on Sunday, and Kelly's is still open for business.