Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

The twin owners recently purchased the former Elks Lodge on Dawson Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.

The Journal went on to report that Terry Black's owners are also "buying any 'cool properties' that come their way," including what used to be membership-based establishment Elks Lodge on Dawson Road. Plans for the lodge are currently undecided, but Mike and Mark Black told the Journal they could potentially turn it into a boutique hotel.

They twins are also considering Waco, but possibly for something other than another barbecue restaurant. They told the Journal that in their growth plan of buying real estate, they want to build "other hospitality projects," such as clubs and hotels, where their restaurant simply doesn't work.

The twins reportedly have around 10 properties across the state but have been unable to purchase their original Austin restaurant site.