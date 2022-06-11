Two teens taken to hospitals following rollover crash near Lake Travis

ATCEMS said a teen was flown to Dell Seton with serious injuries. Another teen was taken to St. David's Round Rock.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a rollover crash near Lake Travis.

According to ATCEMS, three people were injured in the multi-vehicle collision near the 2400 block of N. FM 620.

STAR Flight transported a teenager to Dell Seton with serious injuries, likely from being ejected from the rolled vehicle, ATCEMS said. A second teenager was taken to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious injuries. A third patient refused transport to the hospital, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said three others reportedly "fled the scene."

Officials recommend drivers avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

