Two teens were taken to the hospital after an incredibly close call Thursday night while driving on Interstate 35.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted photos after a crash on I-35 northbound near Braker Lane, where a sedan collided with an 18-wheeler trailer.

The teens were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they're expected to be OK

11000 N IH35 pic.twitter.com/QZmfMmXAyW — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 31, 2018

