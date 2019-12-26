AUSTIN, Texas — A teenage girl was critically injured Thursday after falling from a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported that they were responding to the 5400 block of Courtyard Drive around 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a person who possibly fell from a cliff.

Medics said the girl suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the fall. She was found on the side of a steep hill near the water. Rescuers had to use a ropes system to get her to the water and onto a rescue boat.

The girl was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening via STAR Flight.

According to police, the 18-year-old fell after her dog ran off and she tried to retrieve it. The person who made the 911 call was able to find the dog.

Police said the girl was responsive when they found her and she was complaining of an ankle injury and that her back hurt.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34

Funeral arrangements for Heidi Broussard made for Saturday in Lake Charles, Louisiana