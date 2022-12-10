Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23

A member of the Bailey community set up a GoFundMe to help support the family during this time. The goal is to raise $15,000 to help the parents and two siblings.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student.

On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).

No further details regarding the cause of the teenager's death have been released by ATCEMS.

In a letter to parents, Bailey Middle School Principal John Rocha identified the student as an 8th grader and asked everyone to respect the family's privacy as they grieve.

He also urged families to listen to children if they shared information regarding the tragic incident.

"It is important for our students to have their feelings acknowledged and to help them understand that it is OK to feel sad or cry," Rocha said in part. "It is also normal if they do not feel anything right away. It can take a while - sometimes days or weeks - for children to show their feelings, and that is normal. No matter when the feelings surface, it is important to provide clarity and validation of feelings."

A member of the Bailey community set up a GoFundMe to help support the family during this time. The goal is to raise $15,000 to help the parents and two siblings within the family.

"This is a devastating event at any time of the year but it is especially hard during the holiday season when children should be with family," the GoFundMe stated. "The accident occurred close to his beloved Bailey. The young man was one of 3 siblings that were part of the Bailey Bear family. Anything will help with the costs incurred by such a tragedy."

