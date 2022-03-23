Teenager injured in collision with train in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager suffered traumatic injuries after a collision with a train in South Austin on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at West William Cannon Drive and Cannonleague Drive around 12:08 p.m.
Medics described the teen's injuries as potentially serious. They were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
According to a spokesperson for Austin-Travis County EMS, it did not appear that the train was traveling at full speed at the time of the collision. She added that it is very unusual for a pedestrian to survive a collision with a moving train.
