Teenager injured in collision with train in South Austin

Medics said it did not appear that the train was travelling at full speed.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager suffered traumatic injuries after a collision with a train in South Austin on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at West William Cannon Drive and Cannonleague Drive around 12:08 p.m. 

Medics described the teen's injuries as potentially serious. They were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

According to a spokesperson for Austin-Travis County EMS, it did not appear that the train was traveling at full speed at the time of the collision. She added that it is very unusual for a pedestrian to survive a collision with a moving train.

