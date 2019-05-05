AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating reports of a hit-and-run at The Domain on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a teenage girl was struck at the 3100 block of Palm Way near the Apple store around 3:56 p.m. She was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

According to police, she was struck by a black vehicle that fled the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police respond to suspicious death under South Austin bridge

Bartender who served Plano mass shooter arrested