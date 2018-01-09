AUSTIN, Texas — Police believe a 19-year-old stabbed a 52-year-old woman before she was found dead in an Austin parking lot, an affidavit obtained by KVUE showed.

On Sept. 1, around 7:37 a.m., police received a call about a body found in a parking lot at 1307 East 52nd Street off of Interstate 35 and Highway 290. Police said the woman -- identified as 52-year old Cheryl Murray -- was pronounced deceased at 7:44 a.m. According to the affidavit for the teen's arrest, the woman was found face down in a parking space, with a large amount of blood streaming from her body. Police said her body showed signs of having been run over. The following day, a Travis County Medical Examiner examined her body and confirmed she died as a the result of a stab wound of the chest, police said.

Murder_1536087828750.jpg

Detectives were able to look at security video at the intersection of 52nd Street and Cameron Road. At 3:07 a.m. the day she died, police said Murray was seen in the video approaching a vehicle driven by a man. After speaking with the driver, she got in the car, which had a "distinctive paint pattern," police said. The driver was then seen heading east on 52nd Street toward a dead end. About 20 minutes later, police said the vehicle was seen driving westbound on 52nd Street with its headlamps off.

On Sept. 3, police in the area found a vehicle matching the one in the video in the 9900 block of Quail Boulevard. The driver -- identified by police as Edgar J. Vega Rubi -- was taken into custody after exiting an apartment. Police said Rubi later admitted to stabbing her during an altercation in the vehicle.

In a press conference, police said it is believed the altercation began as a prostitution transaction. The suspect, a Honduras native, and the victim did not know each other before the incident, police said.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force also assisted in this investigation.

homicide-suspect_1536082531319.jpg
Edgar J. Vega Rubi.
APD

Rubi has been charged with murder, and according to online records is currently in the Travis County Jail with a bond of $500,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV