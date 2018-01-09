AUSTIN, Texas — Police believe a 19-year-old stabbed a 52-year-old woman before she was found dead in an Austin parking lot, an affidavit obtained by KVUE showed.

On Sept. 1, around 7:37 a.m., police received a call about a body found in a parking lot at 1307 East 52nd Street off of Interstate 35 and Highway 290. Police said the woman -- identified as 52-year old Cheryl Murray -- was pronounced deceased at 7:44 a.m. According to the affidavit for the teen's arrest, the woman was found face down in a parking space, with a large amount of blood streaming from her body. Police said her body showed signs of having been run over. The following day, a Travis County Medical Examiner examined her body and confirmed she died as a the result of a stab wound of the chest, police said.

Detectives were able to look at security video at the intersection of 52nd Street and Cameron Road. At 3:07 a.m. the day she died, police said Murray was seen in the video approaching a vehicle driven by a man. After speaking with the driver, she got in the car, which had a "distinctive paint pattern," police said. The driver was then seen heading east on 52nd Street toward a dead end. About 20 minutes later, police said the vehicle was seen driving westbound on 52nd Street with its headlamps off.

On Sept. 3, police in the area found a vehicle matching the one in the video in the 9900 block of Quail Boulevard. The driver -- identified by police as Edgar J. Vega Rubi -- was taken into custody after exiting an apartment. Police said Rubi later admitted to stabbing her during an altercation in the vehicle.

In a press conference, police said it is believed the altercation began as a prostitution transaction. The suspect, a Honduras native, and the victim did not know each other before the incident, police said.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force also assisted in this investigation.

Edgar J. Vega Rubi.

Rubi has been charged with murder, and according to online records is currently in the Travis County Jail with a bond of $500,000.

