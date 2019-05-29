MARBLE FALLS, Texas — A 17-year-old suffered incapacitating injuries after crashing her vehicle into a Marble Falls school bus Wednesday morning on RM 1431.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she was traveling eastbound in a Mazda Tribute SUV when she left the roadway on the eastbound side on a curve. She re-entered the roadway and crossed into the westbound lane, striking the school bus.

Denise Doherty Benningfield

The DPS said the bus then caught fire at the battery compartment, but it was quickly extinguished by the bus driver. Officials said 11 children were on board at the time.

According to Marble Falls ISD, no students or personnel were injured "beyond a scrape or a bump."

The driver of the SUV, a teenage girl from Cedar Park, was flown to St. David's Hospital in Austin.

Both vehicles had to be towed, the DPS said.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin’s oldest H-E-B is being rebuilt from the ground up

Strong storms possible late Wednesday night for Central Texas