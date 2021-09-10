Police identify 16-year-old killed after driving off US 183 flyover at SH 45

Police said the teen's vehicle struck the concrete wall and rolled over onto the road below.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 16-year-old was killed on Oct. 4 after driving over the edge of the US 183 flyover at State Highway 45.

Police said Aaliyah Marie Martinez was driving a 2004 Honda CRV southbound around 8:45 p.m. when she lost control and struck the concrete wall. After which, her vehicle rolled over and fell to the roadway below.

Martinez was taken to nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on the following day.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call police at 512-974-8111.

This is Austin’s 90th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 97 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 65 fatal crashes resulting in 70 fatalities.