Teen found alive after going missing in Galveston waters for 45 minutes, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas — A teen was pulled from the waters in Galveston on Sunday. Authorities said he was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said the 13-year-old was swimming near Isla Del Sol when his family members lost sight of him. They started searching and called 911.

About 45 minutes later, beachgoers noticed a body in waist-deep water about 200 yards away from the area he was last seen.