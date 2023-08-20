Teen dies after drowning at Tube Chute in New Braunfels Saturday

Investigators said they don't believe alcohol or foul play were a factor in the 16-year-old's death.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in New Braunfels are investigating after a 16-year-old drowned in the Comal River Saturday afternoon.

According to a Saturday news release, police were called to the New Braunfels Tube Chute at around 3 p.m. to investigate a missing person report. Upon arrival, they immediately began searching for a 16-year-old male who had gone missing after swimming with his family.

The 16-year-old's body was discovered and pulled from the water by other river goers just before 5:30 p.m. They began doing CPR until EMS arrived.

The 16-year-old was then taken to Christus New Braunfels Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that they do not believe alcohol or foul play were a factor in the boy's death, and are investigating whether or not he may have had a pre-existing medical condition.

The victim's name has not been revealed.