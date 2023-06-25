Memorial Day to Labor Day: The 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

The National Road Safety Foundation says teen driving fatalities spike about 20% during the summer months. These are the three main factors.

AUSTIN, Texas — With school out for summer, that means more teens are on the roads, but getting behind the wheel is one of the most dangerous places for them this time of year.

"Roughly seven teens are killed every day on our roads and highways,” said David Reich, director of public relations for the National Road Safety Foundation. “During the summertime, that number goes up to nine or 10 teens every day."

The National Road Safety Foundation says teen driving fatalities spike about 20% during the summer months, making it known as the "100 deadliest days," from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The three main factors contributing to teen driving fatalities are alcohol, distractions and speed.

"Most of those are preventable," Reich said. "They could have been avoided if people just slowed down or didn't text while they were driving, so these are needless deaths and injuries."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Safety Council say more than $6 billion a year goes toward expenses from traffic fatalities. But there is a way to significantly reduce those number of crashes and money spent – buckling your seatbelt.

"There's something in your car that can save you, and it takes about one or two seconds to activate it, and that’s the seatbelt," Reich said.

In 60% of road fatalities, people were not wearing seatbelts.

But for teens who are in a developing stage in their lives, it's their parents who could also save them.

"Kids see what we do, so if they see us over the years speeding or texting while we're driving or blowing through a stoplight, they're going to think, ‘Well, I know I shouldn't do that, but Mom or Dad does it, so I guess it's OK,’ so they follow our behavior," Reich said.

The National Road Safety Foundation has a whole list of resources for teen drivers, and a Passport to Safe Driving, which is a toolkit for parents to keep their kids safe behind the wheel.

