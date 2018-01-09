AUSTIN,Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 52-year-old woman.

On Sept. 1, police said they found Cheryl Murray's body in a parking lot at 1307 East 52nd Street off of Interstate 35 and Highway 290. She had obvious trauma to her body, but medics arrived and attempted to resuscitate her. Officials determined that she had died at 7:44 a.m. Initial reports said her injuries showed signs of being run over, however, Austin Police Department are still investigating the cause of death.

Detectives were able to look at security video at the intersection of 52nd Street and Cameron Road. At 3:07 a.m. the day she died, police said Murray is seen in the video approaching a vehicle driven by a man. After speaking with the driver, she got in the car, which had a "distinctive paint pattern," police said. The driver is then seen heading east on 52nd Street toward a dead end. About 20 minutes later, police said the vehicle was seen driving westbound on 52nd Street with its headlamps off.

On Sept. 3, police in the area found a vehicle matching the one in the video in the 9900 block of Quail Boulevard. The driver -- identified by police as Edgar J. Vega Rubi -- was taken into custody. Police said Rubi later admitted to the murder. According to online records, Rubi is currently in the Travis County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police's tip line at 512-477-3588.

