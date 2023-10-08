Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation releases safety warning about abandoned wells

The warning comes after three people died after becoming trapped in a cistern in Elgin on Aug. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In the wake of an incident that cost three people their lives in Elgin, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has released a new safety warning about abandoned wells across the state.

In a notice sent Wednesday, the TDLR said that cisterns are not regulated in Texas and there may be thousands of abandoned or deteriorated wells and cisterns throughout the state.

Due to their use for water storage, cisterns have a solid floor and sealed sides so water can't escape.

The three people who died in Elgin reportedly became trapped as they tried to rescue their dog while hog hunting in a cornfield. Bastrop County Sheriff's Office officials believe that one of the three people jumped in to rescue the dog, leading the other two others to jump in to rescue him once he became trapped.

The water in the cistern contained hydrogen sulfite gas, and it is believed the trio eventually sank because their bodies couldn't maintain buoyancy.

The TDLR believes there may be thousands of abandoned or deteriorated water wells in Texas posing safety hazards and contributing to groundwater pollution. The agency warned that deteriorated wells can provide a conduit for chemicals and other microorganisms found in animal waste and pesticides to contaminate groundwater.

Uncapped wells also present a physical danger to humans and animals who can be severely injured or killed if they fall into them, like what happened in Elgin.

The TDLR is urging anyone who is aware of abandoned or deteriorated wells to report them here. Anyone filing a report is asked to include an address or GPS coordinates, as well as any photos or videos of the well they may have.

Landowners who are not sure if there are abandoned water wells on their property should look for plastic, steel, brick or concrete pipes that may extend above ground, or for a hole in the ground with no apparent bottom. Some abandoned wells have concrete or brick casing extending above ground or a windmill with missing blades. Abandoned or deteriorated well casings or pipes may also be cut off at ground level.