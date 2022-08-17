TCSO: Teen who ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio believed to be in Austin

Officials say Alexis Sorrentino, 17, has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista. She is believed to be in danger.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

TCSO said Alexis Sorrentino, who also goes by Marissa Sorrentino, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.

The sheriff's office said she may be in danger.

Sorrentino is identified as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

