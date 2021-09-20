Man dies after TCSO pursuit in eastern Travis County

The incident happened after a man called 911 claiming his wife was planning to murder him, the sheriff's office said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died following an on-foot pursuit on Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 14700 block of Fitzgibbon Dr. after a man called 911 claiming his wife was planning to murder him.

According to the TCSO, the man was out of breath and could not spell his own name. A woman reportedly got on the phone and told the dispatcher her husband was on drugs and refused to let her leave the room.

When deputies arrived, the man was barricaded in an upstairs room and refused to speak with members of the Crisis Intervention Team, the sheriff’s office said.

At 6:55 a.m., he jumped out of a second-story window and ran. Deputies ran after him and caught up with him after the distance of a few houses.

The TCSO said as deputies attempted to calm him down and “contain him,” the man became unresponsive. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire Department crews attempted CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m.

An investigation by the TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

No other information is available at this time.