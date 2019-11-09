AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued fines totaling $547,710 on Wednesday.

One Central Texas company, SterMaster Properties in Georgetown, received a $12,650 fine. It settled with TCEQ, paying $10,120.

TCEQ governs our natural resources, issuing permits and investigating environmental complaints.

SterMaster is located a quarter mile west of County Road 147 and County Road 234 in Georgetown. It’s a concrete batch plant.

Enforcement records show the plant “failed to obtain approval of the Edwards Aquifer Protection plan.” That plan is for companies who operate over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.

RELATED: State reveals lack of requirements for testing water at Lady Bird Lake, other waterways

RELATED: VERIFY: Are Texas lakes and rivers clean enough to swim in?

This comes after the executive director approved penalties totaling $122,278 against 53 entities earlier this month.

All reports can be found on the TCEQ website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Get him.' Man says group tried to attack him before chase that killed woman

Driver accused of nearly hitting girl getting off school bus has been arrested

Family of Tyler teenager on ventilator says vaping is to blame for her hospitalization