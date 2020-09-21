Taylor resident claims Powerball prize worth $2 million

The ticket was purchased at Power Food Mart at 600 N. Main St.

TAYLOR, Texas — A resident in Taylor is now $2 million richer after claiming a Powerball prize.

The resident won a second-tier Powerball prize for the drawing on May 13.

The winning quick-pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the following white ball numbers drawn: 39, 53, 54, 56 and 57. However, the ticket did not match the red Powerball number, which was 20. The Power Play number was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at Power Food Mart at 600 N. Main St.

And you may have guessed, the lucky winner elected to remain anonymous.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Drawings happen every Wednesday and Saturday.