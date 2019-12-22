TAYLOR, Texas — Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene of a fire at a Durcon plant in Taylor Saturday night.

Williamson County officials told KVUE the call came in at approximately 8 p.m. There were no injuries reported nor were any workers present at the time of the fire.

The Taylor Fire Department was the lead agency and was assisted by Hutto, Georgetown, Round Rock and Pflugerville fire departments, WilCo officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Horns Up' 🤘 | Former OU head coach Barry Switzer throws up Hook 'Em sign and a smile after UT student helped him on side of highway

Burnet PD mourning loss of beloved officer and K9 handler

‘Close friend’ of missing Austin mom found dead booked in jail, was plotting to take her baby: Sources

Timeline: What we know about Austin mom Heidi Broussard and baby Margot Carey