Fire at Taylor recycling plant likely caused by ignited lithium-ion battery

A spokesperson for Balcones Resources said the facility received a smoldering load last week that led to the fire.

TAYLOR, Texas — A fire that started at a recycling facility in Taylor on Friday, Jan. 14, was likely caused by a battery, according to officials.

A spokesperson with Balcones Resources in Taylor said the facility received a smoldering load last week that likely contained an ignited lithium-ion battery.

Multiple crews responded to the fire at the Balcones Resources building at 9801 Chandler Road. Fire departments from around the area assisted with the fire. Two firefighters, one from Taylor and another from Jarrell, were injured and taken to the hospital.

The City of Taylor said the firefighter from Taylor was released shortly after.

City officials said late Friday evening that equipment was brought in to remove debris as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Balcones Resources said lithium-ion batteries are highly combustible when damaged. They are commonly found in cellphones, toys, e-cigarettes, laptops and tablets. The recycling facility said facilities are seeing a "worrying increase" in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, which are the biggest threat to recycling.

The facility said the increase in batteries being sent to recycling plants can cause fires that threaten the safety of the facility and workers, interrupt the waste management process, can cause a harmful impact to air quality and put a strain on emergency response resources. Balcones Resources added that burned material or material soaked in battery fluid is no longer recyclable and can end up in a landfill instead.