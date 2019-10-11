TAYLOR, Texas — The Taylor Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a garage Saturday.

Taylor police responded to Howard Street around 2:21 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. There, they found Wilma Bisang, 81, dead in the detached garage of her home.

Though police initially said there appeared to be signs of a struggle and trauma was observed on her body, preliminary autopsy results by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office indicate her death will unlikely be ruled a homicide.

Taylor detectives are also being assisted by the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit and the Texas Rangers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

