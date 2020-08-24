2 people, 1 dog killed in Taylor fire

Taylor Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the residence at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

TAYLOR, Texas — Two people and one dog were killed in a house fire in Taylor early Sunday morning, according to the Taylor Fire Department.

Taylor Fire Chief Daniel Baum said at 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, the fire department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 601 W. Eleventh Street in Taylor. While firefighters were on their way, the department was notified that there may be occupants and animals still inside.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The extreme fire conditions prevented firefighters from initially entering the structure, and defense fire operations were initiated from outside. Taylor Police Department officers evacuated neighbors from nearby homes.

The fire was mostly extinguished after 2 a.m., at which point firefighters were able to begin searching the residence. An adult victim was found, as well as the remains of a dog. While putting out the remainder of the fire and after prolonged search efforts, a second adult victim was found. Neither victim has been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon.

Baum said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Taylor Fire Department was assisted by units from both the Hutto and Round Rock fire departments.